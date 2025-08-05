You can unlock extra cash from the government before 2025 ends if you’re struggling with rising costs 💡

You could receive over £1,500 in one-off payments from the government before the end of 2025

Support includes help with heating bills, such as the Winter Fuel Payment, Warm Home Discount, and Cold Weather Payments

Seasonal extras like the £10 Christmas Bonus are also available to people on certain benefits

Funeral Expenses Payments of up to £1,000 are available for bereaved individuals on low incomes

Some payments are automatic, but others require you to apply

As living costs remain high and many households continue to feel the financial pinch, it’s more important than ever to understand what extra government support might be available.

While there are no new cost-of-living payments scheduled for 2025, a number of one-off benefit payments are still on the table. In fact, between now and December, you could receive more than £1,500.

From help with heating bills to seasonal bonuses and support for those facing bereavement, these payments could offer valuable financial relief

Some are paid automatically if you’re on the right benefits, while others require a formal application — and crucially, some come with strict deadlines.

If you're expecting extra support before 31 December 2025, here are the key one‑off payments still scheduled or claimable this year (as of August 4, 2025).

(Photo: SUSANNAH IRELAND/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Winter Fuel Payment

The Winter Fuel Payment helps older people with heating costs in winter. If you were born before 22 September 1959, you are entitled to receive between £100 and £300, depending on your age and living situation.

One of the current Labour government’s biggest controversies came when it announced the once universal Winter Fuel Payment would be made available only to those claiming Pension Credit.

But this has since been reversed, and in 2025–26, eligibility has been restored for all pensioners, not just Pension Credit claimants.

Most recipients will receive their payments automatically in November or December 2025, with letters sent in October or November detailing the amount and payment method.

Christmas Bonus

The Christmas Bonus is a one-off, tax-free £10 payment made to those who receive certain benefits during the first full week of December. In 2025, this week is from December 1 to 5.

You do not need to apply for this payment, as it will be paid automatically into the same account you receive your usual benefit payments. But be aware that the payment may arrive on a different date than the usual benefit payment.

Warm Home Discount

The Warm Home Discount is a one-off £150 discount applied to eligible individuals' electricity bills. In 2025, the scheme will reopen in October.

If you’re eligible, you’ll receive the discount automatically if you receive certain means-tested benefits, such as Universal Credit or Housing Benefit.

Those in Scotland may need to apply through their energy supplier to receive the discount, once applications open in October 2025.

The discount is typically applied between October and March, either as a credit on your electricity bill or as a voucher if you use a prepayment meter.

Cold Weather Payment

The Cold Weather Payment provides £25 for each seven-day period of very cold weather between November 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026.

To qualify, you must be receiving certain income-related benefits and live in an affected area during a cold spell - that is to say, one that experiences an average temperature of 0°C or below for seven consecutive days.

Payments are made automatically, up to three times a winter, and are paid into the same bank or building society account where your qualifying benefit payments are delivered.

Funeral Expenses Payment

If you are responsible for funeral costs and receive qualifying means-tested benefits, you may claim a Funeral Expenses Payment to cover reasonable funeral expenses, up to a maximum of £1,000 depending on circumstances.

Unlike the other payments, this requires an application, which you must submit within six months of the funeral date.

You can apply by phone or post using form SF200, and payment is made either to you or directly to the funeral director if costs are unpaid.

