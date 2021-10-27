Planners to consider Wigan Galleries masterplan

The debate will go ahead despite opposition councillors calling for a moratorium and a petition of more than 5,000 names calling for a pause in proceedings while further consultation takes place.

While most people agree that something needs to be done about Wigan’s fast dwindling retail offer, not everyone is sure that the project to knock down much of The Galleries and replace it with four residential blocks, two commercial units, a four/six storey hotel and a pavillion to include a food and beverage establishment and events space is the the way to do it.

An artist's impression of how some of the redeveloped Galleries would look

The plans have also been criticised by market traders because they fear they are being squeezed into a smaller part of the site, by civil rights activists who say the council should not be going into business with the Chinese state-owned developer BCEGI, and more recently Wigan Local History and Heritage Society who say that while the Galleries buildings have been under-used they were cleverly built to blend in with the townscape whereas the new plans would appear out of place and soon be out of fashion.

But backers of the four-year scheme say that 700 permanent jobs would be created, with hundreds more workers involved in its construction.

And there is recognition that new uses need to be found for the town centre as more retailers continue to leave than arrive.

Plans also include a new market hall with stalls, co-working space and ancillary facilities within the existing Marketgate Shopping Centre centre.

Wigan town centre footfall and unit occupancy has been waning for years

There would also be associated highway works, changes made to the basement and car parking.

The hybrid application by joint applicants, Cityheart and Wigan Council goes before the borough’s planning committee on Tuesday November 2.

But that does not mean the application won’t also be fully debated at a future full council meeting, as demanded by Wigan MP Lisa Nandy, who feels that not everyone has been allowed to have their say so far, particularly due to the pandemic’s impeding the consultation process.

In September a council spokesperson said: “The council has not ruled out debate by the full council on plans to redevelop of the town centre.

“However, it would be inappropriate for any such debate to take place while there is a live planning application due for consideration.

“Ensuring people are able to have their say on significant developments, like the Galleries, is very important.

“In November, a specially arranged planning committee will take place to consider the Galleries planning application and any comments or objections received.”

Should the plans be given the green light, work could begin as soon as January.