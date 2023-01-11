UPDATE: Latest pictures of continuing demolition work at Wigan's former Galleries shopping complex
The Wigan town centre landscape is gradually changing forever and for those who haven’t been for a few weeks, we thought we’d give you another glimpse of how the demolition of the Galleries shopping centre is getting on.
By Michelle Adamson
The pictures and video show what a huge and slow project it is. Only this week the council said that razing the whole of the red brick complex will take 18 months to complete.
In its place will be new homes, a hotel, cinema, mini-golf, bowling alley, hospitality venues, shops and a new indoor market under the banner Galleries25.
