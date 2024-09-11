The deal will let ‘Spoons fans save big and enjoy their favourites 🍻

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wetherspoons is offering a 7.5% discount on all food and drink for one day only

The discount applies on Thursday 12 September at most pubs in England, Wales and Northern Ireland

In Scotland, the offer applies, but alcohol is excluded from the discount

The discount is automatically applied at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app, no voucher needed

Meal deals, including the Thursday 'Curry Club,' also qualify for the 7.5% discount

The promotion is part of Wetherspoon's annual ‘Tax Equality Day’ event

Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert team have shared how you can get cheap Wetherspoons food and drink.

You’ll have to be quick though, as the offer is only available for one day this week!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Spoons is already known for its cheap and cheerful food, and its drinks prices are often significantly cheaper than in other pubs and bars. But for one day only, it’s offering a 7.5% discount on all food and drink, including alcohol.

The deal applies at most of its pubs across England, Wales and Northern Ireland - the offer does also apply in Scotland, though alcohol will be excluded from the discount.

(Photos: sarah_norwich85/Tripadvisor/Getty Images) | sarah_norwich85/Tripadvisor/Getty Images

On Thursday 12 September, simply visit a participating Wetherspoon pub (excluding airport locations and Haven holiday park pubs) during opening hours and you’ll automatically receive the discounted price - with no voucher or code required.

Menu prices will remain the same, but the discount will be applied when you pay at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For example, if your total bill is £10, you’ll only pay £9.25. Meal deals, such as the Thursday 'Curry Club', will also qualify for the 7.5% discount.

The event, which Wetherspoon calls “Tax Equality Day”, isn't new for the pub chain, and it's actually an annual promotion.

Discounts like these are rare at Wetherspoons though (many would argue it’s already cheap enough), making it a good opportunity to enjoy cheaper food and drinks at the pub.

Don’t miss out on this rare discount at Wetherspoons! Make the most of the 7.5% off on 12 September and let us know your favourite Wetherspoons meal or drink in the comments section.