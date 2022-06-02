The mall has been decorated with union flag bunting, stores are stocked full of patriotic street party decorations and a number of events have been organised to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee.
On Saturday June 4 between 11am and 3pm children can enjoy decorating their very own paper crowns with sequins, sparkles and jewels in the free children's craft workshops (children must be accompanied by an adult to attend).
There is a treat in store for shoppers and families too with our free chocolate giveaways on the mall.
Centre manager Karen Cox said: “Join in our free jubilee celebrations here at Spinning Gate.
“Our stores have lots of decorations to brighten up your street parties over the bank holiday weekend.
“Our free children's craft workshops are incredibly popular with the little ones who thoroughly enjoy getting crafty and creative too.”