Wigan borough shopping centre is gearing up for jubilee celebrations

The Spinning Gate Shopping Centre in Leigh town centre is raring to go for the jubilee celebrations.

By Charles Graham
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 3:45 pm

The mall has been decorated with union flag bunting, stores are stocked full of patriotic street party decorations and a number of events have been organised to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee.

On Saturday June 4 between 11am and 3pm children can enjoy decorating their very own paper crowns with sequins, sparkles and jewels in the free children's craft workshops (children must be accompanied by an adult to attend).

The bunting is out in the Spinning Gate shopping centre

There is a treat in store for shoppers and families too with our free chocolate giveaways on the mall.

Centre manager Karen Cox said: “Join in our free jubilee celebrations here at Spinning Gate.

“Our stores have lots of decorations to brighten up your street parties over the bank holiday weekend.

“Our free children's craft workshops are incredibly popular with the little ones who thoroughly enjoy getting crafty and creative too.”

