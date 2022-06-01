Last month Wigan Today published a list of the first 70 street parties authorised to take place in the borough by Wigan Council between June 2 and 4 who all qualified for party packs.

But since then, more events have been organised – swelling the number to almost 100 - perhaps a few without the local authority’s knowledge (!) or because they don’t need approval.

But as the partying gets under way, here is an updated list of all those events that have town hall permission for road closures:

St Michael & All Angels Jubilee Street party at Earl Street Wigan 10 years ago for the Queen's golden jubilee

(In some instances only parts of roads are to be sealed off. If the entry says “closed from” but does not include “to” afterwards then it means the other end is a cul-de-sac.) A couple of events have changed days since the first list was published.

June 2

Garswood Street, Ashton, will be closed from Market Approach to its junction with Gerard Street from Thursday to Sunday June 2 to 5.

Harvey Lane, Golborne, from its junctions with Whitlow Avenue to Edgeworth Road.

Kirkwood Close, Aspull, from No 16 onwards.

Lime Grove, Lowton, from Lynwood Avenue to Headland Close.

Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, from No 50 to the junction with Collinge Street.

Park Crescent, Wigan, from Park Road.

Queens Close, Tyldesley for M28 1BQ.

Seatoller Place, Norley, from Borrowdale Road.

Wayfarers Drive, Tyldesley.

June 3

Standish Queen's Jubilee Celebrations - There will be rolling closures along Bradley Lane to Avondale Street, Avondale Street to Preston Road, Preston Road to Pepper Lane, Pepper Lane to Thompson House from 1pm-3pm

Acacia Crescent, Beech Hill, from Honeysuckle Avenue to Ascroft Avenue.

Annesley Crescent, Goose Green, from one junction with Newstead Road to the other.

Beldevere Road, Ashton.

Bradley Close, Standish, from Bradley Lane to street end.

Broadacre, Standish, from Oaklea to Marple Close.

Brookfield Street, Leigh, from No 33.

Brookland Avenue, Hindley, from Francis Street.

Burnsall Avenue, Lowton, from Crossdale Road to Alder Road.

Car Bank Street, Atherton, from Formby Avenue to Flapper Fold Lane.

Chiswell Street, Pemberton, from Conway Street.

Clegg Street, Astley, from High Street.

Coniston Avenue, Orrell, from Douglas Drive to Thames Drive.

Delphside Road, Orrell, from Brooklands Drive to Millcroft Avenue.

Ennerdale Road, Hindley, from Windermere Road to Rydal Avenue.

Farm Meadow Road, Orrell, from Meadow Gardens to Foxwood Close.

Flora Street, Ashton, from No 31 to Legh Street.

Forbes Close, Hindley, from Ward Street.

Greenlea Close, Orrell, from Sallowfields.

Holme Avenue, Swinley.

James Place, Standish, from No 24.

Laburnum Avenue, Ince, from Church Street to Woodlands Avenue.

Legh Street, Ashton, from Park View to Flora Street.

Lowood Street, Leigh, from Scott Street to Norbury Street.

Meadowacre, Standish, from No 5.

Millfield Park, Golborne.

Milton Grove, Orrell, from Masefield Avenue to Shelley Drive.

Moss Avenue, Billinge, from Moss Road to street end.

Norwood Avenue, Lowton.

Runshaw Avenue, Appley Bridge, from Woodnook Road to No 11.

Ruskin Crescent, Abram.

Somerville Road, Whitley, from St Aubyns Road to St Clements Road.

St Oswalds Road, Ashton, from Vicarage Road.

Strathmore Avenue, Ashton, from Wentworth Road to No 17.

Victoria Close, Aspull, from Haigh Road to street end.

Walter Scott Avenue, Whitley, from No 55.

Wasdale Road, Ashton, from Yewdale Road to Daleside Avenue.

Watson Avenue, Golborne.

Weymouth Drive, Hindley, from Crossdale Road to Lulworth Drive.

York Street, Leigh, from Dorset Street to No 283.

June 4

Atherton Queen's Jubilee Celebrations - Market Street, Atherton will be closed from Smith Street to Crab Tree Lane on Saturday June 4 from 10am to 8am on Sunday June 5.

Tyldesley Queens' Jubilee Celebrations - Stanley Street, Tyldesley will be closed from Shuttle Street to Meanley Street from 8am to 8pm.

Abbey Road, Lowton, from Canaan to Glastonbury Avenue.

Alexandra Street, Newtown, from No 21 to No 33.

Ballantyne Way, Lowton, from No 7 to street end.

Bannister Court, Shevington, from No 3 to No 25.

Barford Drive, Lowton.

Belmont Avenue, Bickershaw, from Rivington Drive to Church Avenue.

Briar Close, Hindley Green, from Crossdale Road.

Brookside Road, Standish, from No 9 to No 35.

Carr Common Road, Hindley Green, from Heath Gardens.

Chapel Street, Pemberton, from No 76 to No 110.

Coach House Drive, Shevington, from No 12 to No 76.

Covedale Road, Platt Bridge, from Lune Road.

Cypress Road, Pemberton, from Heather Grove (Ryde Street) to Almond Grove (one way).

Garden Vale, Leigh, from Nel Pan Lane.

Greenwood Road, Standish.

Heather Grove, Ashton, from Upland Drive.

Holgate Drive, Orrell, from Moor Road.

Kenhall Road, Leigh, from Manchester Road.

Kenilworth Road, Lowton, from No 20 to No 47.

Kenford Drive, Winstanley, from No 16 to No 20.

Kent Avenue, Platt Bridge, from Ribble Road.

Leigh Street, Aspull.

Mains Avenue, Bamfurlong.

Market Street, Atherton, from Crab Tree Lane to Smith Street.

Martland Crescent, Beech Hill, from Lingfield Crescent to 1f.

Marus Avenue, Marus Bridge.

Meadway, Ince.

Oak Tree Close, Atherton, from Johnson Street.

Park Avenue, Golborne.

Perceval Way, Hindley.

Rothwell Road, Lowton, from Lowton Road.

Sefton Avenue, Atherton.

Stanley Street, Tyldesley, from Shuttle Street to Meanley Street.

Thames Drive, Orrell, from Coniston Avenue to Mersey Road.

Upper George Street, from Mary Street to Johnson Street.

June 5

Beefold Lane, Atherton, from No 48.

Cromer Drive, Atherton, from Chichester Avenue.

Earl Street, Swinley, from Duke Street to Swinley Road.

Garvin Jones Grove, Bickershaw.

Hamilton Road, Hindley Green, from Conway Road.

Hawthorn Avenue, Hindley Green, from Ludlow Avenue to No 9.

Hesketh Drive, Standish, from No 1.

Hill Close, Appley Bridge, from Park Hey Drive to street end.

Langley Close, Golborne, from Lowton Road.

Monmouth Crescent, Ashton, from Lincoln Drive.

Walmsley Road, Leigh, from Eyet Street to Coniston Street.