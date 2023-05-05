Wigan chimney sweep backs ban on ‘polluting’ housecoal
A Wigan chimney sweep has welcomed a ban on the sale of housecoal which has come into force this month.
David Sudworth, owner of Mr Soot Chimney Sweep, said it would stop locals falling foul of a law which is already in place.
Under current legislation, parts of Wigan borough are designated Smoke Control Areas (SCA). This means it’s an offence to burn housecoal in areas such as Swinley, Orrell, Shevington and Leigh.
However, because of its wide availability more generally, and permitted usage in some areas of the borough, many people were unwittingly committing an offence.
David, whose business is based at Hewitt Business Park in Orrell, said: “Although the ban does bring to an end a huge chapter in our country’s history, its use had been outlawed in large parts of Wigan borough a long time ago.
“Nevertheless, it was still easily available up until recently. Therefore, it remained a firm favourite among some with open fires in places like Swinley, Orrell, Shevington and Leigh, even though it’s an offence to burn it there.
“The new law, which covers England only at this point, prohibits the sale or supply of housecoal. So theoretically, its usage should dip to practically zero everywhere over the next few years.
“As a sweep, housecoal soot is messy and very pungent, so very few of my industry colleagues will mourn its demise!
“Its passing also helps clear up confusion over what parts of Wigan will allow housecoal burning, and which parts don’t.
“We are expecting these SCA boundaries to be looked at soon in any case, as part of the overall government push for better air quality.”
David is also a co-founder of Burnright, a grass roots campaign aimed at educating woodburner, multi fuel stove and open fire users on how to use their fireplaces in a responsible way.
“There’s no denying it, housecoal is a very polluting fuel,” said David.
“Thankfully though, there are many more environmentally-friendly fuels available, such as seasoned logs and smokeless fuels.
“If burnt correctly, these can help make the air we all breathe as clean as possible.”