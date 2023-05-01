News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest
1 hour ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
18 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
19 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
22 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
22 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92

Wigan mum with terminal cancer to raise money for charity that goes 'above and beyond'

A mother from Wigan who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer is holding a charity night for The Christie.

By Matt Pennington
Published 1st May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Joanne Corless, 41, was given five years to live in September before a trip to hospital in December revealed that she only had roughly 18 months after ovarian cancer had spread to her stomach, lung and brain.

Read More
All the Wigan schools and colleges that have received Ofsted ratings so far this...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event takes place on June 23 at Newtown Working Men’s Club at 7pm, and the mum-of-four’s adopted children aged 15 to 23 hope to raise as much money as possible to give back to a charity that helps up to 60,000 individuals each year.

The event on June 23 will include a raffle with a rnage of prizes.The event on June 23 will include a raffle with a rnage of prizes.
The event on June 23 will include a raffle with a rnage of prizes.
Most Popular

Thanks to fund-raisers like Joanne, they can continue to deliver projects, equipment and improvements throughout the hospital that are above and beyond what the NHS can fund.

With all money going to the organisation, Joanne will be hosting a raffle which has already received plentiful donations including a Manchester City tour, a Tatton Park pass, Empire cinema tickets, and club3000 vouchers amongst many more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joanne said: “I’m holding it for the hospital because they have a deep place in my heart, my nan went through it and I’ve been through it.

"Other cancer charities are more national whereas The Christie is more local and it’s actually for the hospital, they’re the ones who go out of their way for others. The Christie is aiming for roughly £60 but at the moment my partner has been selling a lot of raffle tickets and we’re probably already at about £50 now.”

Joanne is raising money for the Christie after beign diagnosed with terminal cancer.Joanne is raising money for the Christie after beign diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Joanne is raising money for the Christie after beign diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Raffle tickets are available for £1 per strip and Joanne can be contacted via email on [email protected]

Related topics:WiganNHSManchester City