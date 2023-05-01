Wigan mum with terminal cancer to raise money for charity that goes 'above and beyond'

Joanne Corless, 41, was given five years to live in September before a trip to hospital in December revealed that she only had roughly 18 months after ovarian cancer had spread to her stomach, lung and brain.

The event takes place on June 23 at Newtown Working Men’s Club at 7pm, and the mum-of-four’s adopted children aged 15 to 23 hope to raise as much money as possible to give back to a charity that helps up to 60,000 individuals each year.

The event on June 23 will include a raffle with a rnage of prizes.

Thanks to fund-raisers like Joanne, they can continue to deliver projects, equipment and improvements throughout the hospital that are above and beyond what the NHS can fund.

With all money going to the organisation, Joanne will be hosting a raffle which has already received plentiful donations including a Manchester City tour, a Tatton Park pass, Empire cinema tickets, and club3000 vouchers amongst many more.

Joanne said: “I’m holding it for the hospital because they have a deep place in my heart, my nan went through it and I’ve been through it.

"Other cancer charities are more national whereas The Christie is more local and it’s actually for the hospital, they’re the ones who go out of their way for others. The Christie is aiming for roughly £60 but at the moment my partner has been selling a lot of raffle tickets and we’re probably already at about £50 now.”

Joanne is raising money for the Christie after beign diagnosed with terminal cancer.