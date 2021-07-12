Wigan Nando's opening edges closer as livery appears at retail unit
Any remaining doubt as to which famous food chain was coming to Wigan’s Robin Retail Park have been silenced.
The familiar pictures, logos and livery of Nando’s have now been affixed to the larger of two new units constructed there.
But the notoriously publicity-shy eatery chain is not giving any hints as to when the restaurant might open.
Shoppers today speculated that so-called “Freedom Day” (July 19) might be the launch date, but with the Government announcement this week that self-isolation after Covid contact is only set to end in mid-August, it may be that Nando’s waits until then.
