The ongoing cost of living crisis has seen consumers adjust their spending habits and swap expensive goods for a more affordable sweet treat.

As a result, Dorning Street-based firm Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls has seen sales rise by more than a quarter as people turn to more affordable feel-good treats.

Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls has seen a 27.3 per cent rise in sales as the cost of living crisis prompts people to buy sweets instead of expensive luxury items.

Joint managing directors John and Antony Winnard said sales for the fourth quarter were projected to be up by 27.3 per cent compared to the same period last year.

They said: “Whenever people have to tighten their belts financially, they turn their back on expensive treats in favour of affordable comfort food, like sweets.

“As a result of the cost of living crisis, people are eating more sweets and the sweets that they are eating are the traditional kind, which we make.”

Mint Balls and other treats are made by Wm Santus and Co Ltd, a privately-owned traditional confectionary company established in 1898.

Managing Director John Winnard

Each year 33 million sweets are produced in the same way as the first ones when William Santus’s wife began boiling up sugar in the kitchen of her home in Acton Street.

The ownership has been passed down through the family as it quikcly became a local favourite, much like their slogan “They keep you all aglow”.

The Winnard brothers are the great, great-nephews of the company’s founder.

These days it’s not just mint balls, the company produces flavoured sweets using rhubarb and ginger, sugar free varieties and a range of other treats.