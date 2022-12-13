Police publish picture of Wigan burglary suspect who may have been armed with a sword

The terrified female victim of the early hours break-in – committed by a gang of four masked men at a home in St David’s Crescent, Aspull – was phoning police as they smashed their way in, it has since been revealed.

Police are appealing for information about the burglary which happened at around 2.30am on Tuesday December 13.

The suspect caught on CCTV

The daughter of the victim has since published pictures on social media of the crime’s aftermath showing the smashed front door and glass in the hallway.

She wrote: “I got woken up at 2am to my mum saying her front door has been smashed in by four men wearing balaclavas.

"They stole her keys. She was at the top of the stairs ringing 999 as this was going on in the St David’s Crescent, Aspull area.

"If anyone has any footage or if you saw these men ring 101.”

The man appears to be holding a sword or metal bar in his right hand

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “We need help identifying a person in regard to a burglary in Aspull on the Dec 13 at approximately 2.30am.

"Four suspects are believed to be involved. The person in the photo appears to carrying a metal bar or sword.