It has been a frustrating blot on the Wigan landscape for the best part of two decades.

But is there a possibillity that the derelict building on Poolstock that was once the Monsoon restaurant could finally be transformed – one way or another.

In recent days fencing has been erected to prevent walkers and cyclists passing along the towpath behind it.

And it can be revealed that Wigan Council has issued a Dangerous Structure Notice and is trying to contact the owners of the building with the aim of making it safe.

Whether that means demolition or some kind of work to restore it remains to be seen.

Part of the roof and walls collapsed long ago, the premises have been used as a squat and for drug-taking and the peeling paint exterior is covered in graffiti.

It has appeared on Wigan Today’s “worst grot spots” hall of shame for many a year.

But now action could soon be taken.

David Proctor, assistant director for planning and regeneration at Wigan Council, said: “After receiving a report from a resident, our teams inspected the building and determined that the adjacent towpath should be temporarily closed.

“While we recognise the inconvenience for people walking along the towpath, the safety of our residents must come first.

“We have issued a Section 78 Dangerous Structure Notice and are reaching out to the owner of the property for an urgent update on when residents can expect the necessary works to be completed, in order to remove any risk to towpath users.”

The towpath is on the Leigh branch of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal and a hole has been made along its side and a slope created so that walkers and cyclists can come off the towpath, onto Poolstock and then rejoin it on the other side of the building.

A spokesperson for the Canal and River Trust said: “Whilst canal navigation remains open, please pass through the area with care and listen to any advice that may be given onsite.

"Due to the integrity of the third party building and the process involved, this could be a slow process."

A resident living nearby said: “It’s about time someone did something about that mess – and the Shanghai Palace down the road.

"It’s disgraceful nothing’s been done sooner.”