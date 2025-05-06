Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The company carrying out the £250m regeneration of a Wigan mill complex has set the date for the launch of another key element.

This week The Three Mills Beer and Ale House will open its doors for the first time on the ground floor of Mill One at the Cotton Works.

But thoughts are already turning to goings-on at the opposite end of this massive building.

Heaton Group has announced Weave Coworking – Wigan’s first dedicated coworking space, will be open for business from June 23 as part of the colossal regeneration of the Eckersley’s Mills site.

How some of the Weave Coworking Space will look on the top floor of Mill One at the Cotton Works

Weave Coworking offers freelancers, remote workers, startups, and growing businesses a modern, inspiring environment to work, connect and thrive.

The glass-sided, rooftop workspace, which will eventually have a public bar alongside it, features high-speed Wi-Fi, stylish breakout zones, as well as hot desking, dedicated desks for regular members, private offices for teams, as well as fully equipped meeting rooms and event spaces.

Managing Director of Heaton Group, John Heaton said: “Weave Coworking is more than just a place to work – it’s a community and we’ve built a place where creativity, collaboration and community come together.

"Whether you’re a freelancer, a startup or a remote team, Weave Coworking offers a home that reflects the energy and ambition of modern work, all within one of Wigan’s most iconic buildings.”

The space is designed to blend the industrial heritage of the iconic Grade II listed mill with cutting-edge facilities that meet the needs of today’s evolving workforce.

Members will benefit from regular networking events and exclusive access to the Cotton Works loyalty programme, offering perks across the wider development.

Located within walking distance of Wigan town centre and major transport links, Weave Coworking is surrounded by amenities including Feast at the Mills, The Three Mills Beer and Ale House and rooftop social spaces which is all part of Heaton Group’s 17-acre Cotton Works masterplan.

Businesses can register their interest in Weave Coworking now with hotdesking options starting from £99 per month. Visit the site for more information: https://weave-coworking.co.uk/

After receiving full planning permission earlier this year, Cotton Works will transform the historic area into a cutting-edge, mixed-use destination consisting of commercial, residential, food and drink and leisure spaces.

It is set to become a pioneering 10-minute community, offering residents, workers and visitors the ability to meet most of their everyday needs within a 10-minute walk from public transport, shops and childcare to restaurants, doctors and green spaces.

The multi-phase regeneration of the Cotton Works site is destined to become a real engine of growth bringing jobs, residents and investment into Wigan.

Over the next five to six years, Heaton Group hopes to breathe new life into the whole 17-acre former mills site.

Phase one will continue with the occupation of middle floors by various businesses, including Calisen and Heaton Group itself, and the opening of a food hall on the groundfloor.

More businesses are then expected to move into Mill Three, which is the next redevelopment on the schedule.