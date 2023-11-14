Customers 'gutted' as Wigan bar confirms its doors have been shut for the final time

A popular bar in Wigan has confirmed that it has shut for good.

The H Taphouse, in Ashton-in-Makerfield, posted to social media to inform customers that its closure a few weeks ago, after three years in operation, is now permanent.

Citing the difficulty of running two businesses alongside working and caring for a family, owners Ste and Emma Hamilton decide that it was too much for them. Its closure also presents the opportunity for someone to take over the lease on a premises that is already fitted out and ready to go.

Owners of The H Taphouse has confirmed its closure

Ste and Emma wrote: “We have genuinely loved every moment of the last three years and we're so proud of what we achieved in that time but it's just not meant to be. From the deepest place, we thank everyone that helped and supported us along the way, it really means so much.

"We're still open in Culcheth and all of focus is now on that to make it the best it can be, it’s only 10 minutes down the road so do pop and see us. Again, thanks so much and we will see you all soon! Ste, Emma, Luka, Hattie & Buzz”

Customers shared their thoughts with one commenting: “Gutted for you guys, but completely understand in these difficult times. I know you’ll make Culcheth even better than it already is. Keep smashing it guys.”