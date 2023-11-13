Autistic Wigan teen lands place at prestigious New York performing arts conservatory - but needs $60k to get there

A talented Wigan teenager has landed a place at a world-acclaimed performing arts school but needs to complete a massive fund-raising drive in order to turn her dream into reality.

Maiya Critchley is one of just 200 people globally to be selected to join the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts next autumn where she would take a two-year course in musical theatre.

She has won a $12,000 scholarship to attend but in order to cover travel, accommodation and course fees, there is whopping $60,000 more to be found.

Maiya Critchley appearing in the musical Rock of Ages

The 17-year-old Winstanley College student from Highfield has autism and while it has made parts of her life difficult for years, she has now come to the conclusion that it actually gives her an edge, particularly in acting roles.

Her short audition on Zoom with lecturers in New York City certainly went well and she was thrilled to receive an invitation just two days later.

But there is the issue of money. As well as her college studies – A-levels in theatre studies and textiles plus a B-Tech in music performance – she is holding down two part-time jobs at Starbucks in Manchester and Dunkin’ Donuts in Wigan and has also been selling her clothes on Vinted in order to raise funds.

She has also launched a Just Giving page – https://gofund.me/056521b7 – and her parents Lisa and Anthony have even been talking about remortgaging the house!

Maiya Critchley is an all-round performer

Maiya, however, is quite philosophical about the months ahead.

She said: “When I found out they had offered me a place I was really, really excited by the opportunity. I’ve not come down from the high yet.”Acting is not something I’ve just decided to do in the last year – it is something I have wanted to do all my life.

"Even if I don’t get there it’s absolutely amazing that I have been offered a place.

"I went to New York when my mum got married and went again on a school trip and fell in love with the place. And the five-minute audition was astonishing. I learnt more about acting from my interviewers then than I have ever done before.”

Maiya Critchley has wanted to be a performer almost all her life

As far as autism is concerned, Maiya has turned round what some would regard as an obstacle to an advantage.

She struggled at school and was eventually diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, but the performing arts were always a pleasure and a release for her.

She used to perform on Tik-Tok, loved cosplay and drama, auditioned for Ballet Lorent which resulted in a performance with them and was involved in Stagecoach Performing Arts in Chorley.

An accomplished actor, Maiya also has a singing voice described as “phenomenal” and she has also taught herself to play the guitar.

Maiya is an accomplished guitarist

She said: “Autism has turned out to be a benefit. When first diagnosed it took a while to adjust but now it benefits my acting because I can immerse myself more in a role.

"It is also who I am.