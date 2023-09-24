Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And shoppers can also look forward to a new budget store’s opening just a short walk away a day later.

Work has been carrying on at Robin Park site for most of the year, but hungry customers will soon be able to visit the new Taco Bell via drive-thru, dine-in, click-and-collect, or take-away with digital kiosks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant in the shadow of the DW Stadium opens to the public on Thursday, September 28, with customers invited to say "hola" with free Tacos for all those queuing prior to opening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A workman puts the finishing touches to Wigan's new Taco Bell

Delivery platforms, including Uber Eats and Just Eat, will also launch later this week.

Meanwhile B&M’s new store is also set to launch on Friday September 29 at the former Wickes unit at Robin Park.

Renowned for its Mexican-inspired classics, Taco Bell has been serving tacos, burritos, nachos and its famous quesadillas to hungry UK fans since November 2010.

B&M store has taken over the former Wickes retail unit at Robin Retail Park

Although it will be the brand’s 133rd store in the UK as a whole, it will be its first in the Wigan area.

Up until recently the two nearest were in Liverpool and Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will join Pizza Hut, Club 3000 Bingo and JD Gym among others at Robin Park, although sadly the Empire cinema closed earlier this year.

Lucy Dee, head of marketing at Taco Bell UK said: “The community has been crying out for Taco Bell and we’re very pleased to be able to deliver, creating local jobs despite challenging circumstances. We look forward to feeding residents from Thursday onwards”.