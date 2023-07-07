Staff arrived for work at the Robin Park site this morning (Friday) to be given the devastating news the cinema was shutting its doors permanently and they were being made redundant.

A sign has been posted at the front of the building to say the cinema has now closed and administrators have been appointed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The father of one of the staff members affected told Wigan Today: “They were all called in for a meeting with one of the senior managers this morning and were told they were being made redundant, while my son was told not to turn up for his shift this afternoon.

Exterior of Empire Cinemas, Wigan

"He’s been there for 15 years so understandably he’s upset. Everyone’s in shock.”

The notice informs customers that the joint administrators were appointed today (Friday) to manage the company’s business affairs and assets, and have been authorised to act as insolvency practitioners.

It adds that refunds for advance tickets bought online and those bought at the box office have been refunded automatically, and goes on to give further advice about gift cards and other matters.

A notice of appointment of administrators on the door of Wigan's Empire cinema.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of six Empire cinemas around the country – including Wigan’s – have been closed today, but seven other sites remain open as the administrators seek a buyer for some or all of the remaining cinemas within the group’s portfolio.

The closure of the Wigan site means the town is left without a cinema, although a new multi-screen complex is due to be opened as part of the Galleries redevelopment in the town centre.

Empire Cinemas was founded in 2005 following the mergers of Odeon and UCI and Cineworld and UGC. It took its name from the iconic Empire Leicester Square which has been one of London’s most popular cinemas since it played host to the first moving images screened to a UK audience in 1896. It was their flagship until its sale to Cineworld in August 2016.