The long wait is over for customers at a popular Wigan cafe as it finally reopens in a new premises.

Food and drink is now being served at Truly Scrumptious, which has moved into a property on Scot Lane, Aspull.

It was previously on nearby Moorside and was recognised at the Wigan Business Awards just months after opening in 2012.

But the cafe closed its doors in March 2023, with owner Sarah Ward citing “issues with the landlord”.

Since then, she has been baking at home and selling her goods at pop-up events such as Haigh Foodie Friday.

Sarah is delighted to have secured the new premises – previously a rundown terraced house – and to be operating a cafe once again.

She said: “We have nearly had the business for 13 years and were across the road, so now we have a new premises that we have renovated.

"We are ready and raring to get up and running and get back to business."

Truly Scrumptious sells a range of food, including soup, sandwiches, breakfasts and cakes, as well as hot drinks.

Sarah aims to use as much locally-sourced produce as she can, while all of the cakes are made on site.

She retained two members of staff when the original cafe closed and they are now working in the new premises, with a third employee due to join them.

Customers have been expressing their delight at the cafe’s return on social media and some have already paid a visit following its opening on Tuesday.

Sarah said: “Everyone is dead happy to see it open. I think people have really missed us.”

She hopes many of the friendly faces who loved the previous cafe will return.

"Everything that people knew and loved about us is all back,” she said.

Ward councillors Chris Ready and Laura Flynn were among the first customers to pay a visit.

Coun Ready said: “This is great news for the village and town. We’ve had so many enquiries of when it would open.

"Well done to Sarah and the team and good luck, but we know it will be a great success.”

Truly Scrumptious is open from 9am to 5pm on weekdays and 10am to 4pm on Saturdays.