Wigan’s ‘cheeky’ pony Bryn becomes a Tiktok sensation

A Wigan pony has become an internet viral sensation with his cheeky antics, attracting more than 14 million views and amassing more than 20,000 followers on TikTok

Bryn is owned by 54-year-old Amanda Pennington, a content creator and equestrian from Hindley who decided to share her horse's one-of-a-kind personality on the platform.

The 10-year-old Bryn shot to stardom this year when Amanda posted a video of him looking for kisses captioned ‘chill lad’ that went viral, garnering more than three million views.

Her videos often involve Bryn running riot and giving his family love and affection before showing off his cheeky chappy charm that has captured the attention of thousands.

Since then, her TikTok account has only grown, reaching people around the globe through Bryn's funny character and personality.

Amanda explained how amazed she was at the reaction to Bryn's antics.

She said: "It's so overwhelming, for a Welsh mountain pony to reach that many people worldwide! It's absolutely amazing."

Amanda explained how she started the account just for some fun, but never expected him to go viral.

Bryn is the perfect show horse - when he wants to be…

She added: "It was just a bit of fun really, it made me laugh and made other people laugh. It's unique, you don't really see a pony doing that.

"To be honest, it made me laugh so I shared it and it took the world by storm. Everybody loved him, everybody was laughing."

Bryn is based at smallbrook stables in Hindley Green, where Amanda regularly films his cheeky moments, but she never quite thought the videos would take off the way they did.

She said: "I didn't expect it. I thought people would enjoy it, but I couldn't believe it. I deal with his craziness every day. For it to reach millions of people was just mind-blowing to be honest with you."

The pair also do their videos to educate people about different breeds of horses and the correct way to look after them.

Amanda does a Q&A live on TikTok twice a week where she tries to help people with any problems they may have with their horses or ponies.

Going forward, Amanda hopes that her TikTok account will continue to bring new opportunities for the pair, and she hoped to get him out on the road more.

She said: "I hope to take Bryn out to more public venues, more agricultural shows so people can meet him in person – he will be shown at Thompson House in Standish after Christmas if people ever did want to meet him.

‘He also loves uncle joe’s mint balls if anyone wanted to send him a jar for Christmas’