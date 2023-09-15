Diners' dismay as popular Wigan restaurant closes 'with immediate effect'

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Courtyard Bistro in Lowton had been up for sale for several months, but diners were shocked to discover it had closed “with immediate effect” on Tuesday evening.

No reason has been given for the closure, which came just three days after an advertisement was posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page seeking a new front-of-house supervisor.

The Courtyard Bistro in Lowton has closed

A post highlighting the Stone Cross Lane North restaurant was for sale in July said this was: “Due to a change in personal circumstance regarding another commitment that has expanded quicker than expected.”

A statement on the restaurant’s Facebook page said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share this news with you today. After much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close The Courtyard Bistro with immediate effect.

"We want to take this moment to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who has supported us throughout this incredible journey. Your loyalty, smiles and cherished moments spent in our little bistro have meant the world to us. From our talented chefs to our dedicated staff, we have been privileged to serve such an amazing community.”

It said refunds would be provided for anyone who had bought vouchers since October 12, 2022.

The announcement came as a shock to diners, who expressed their disappointment on Facebook.

Paul Swaine said: “Gutted. This is so sad. Literally talking about you all today, and recommending this beautiful restaurant. We needed more of you. Not less.

“Thank you for the gorgeous meals and memories we have made. Best wishes for your future and to all the staff, thank you.”

Louise Farrington said: “Really sad to read this, our family have had some great nights in the bistro, good luck in whatever you do next.”

Danny Mccarthy said: “I have to say, I have had one of the best meals ever in your plac, such a shame you are closing, good luck.”

Linda Williamson said: “So very sad had lovely family meals at the courtyard the most memorable when I was 60yrs and my brother appeared from the USA your meals were always excellent.”