Celebrations as Green Flag is raised at 'jewel in the crown' Wigan park
It was given the Green Flag award, which recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard in the UK and around the world.
Mesnes Park was one of four parks in the borough given the prestigious honour.
Wigan Central councillor George Davies and others were in attendance as the flag was raised at Mesnes Park this year.
He said: "A big thank you to our work team and Friends of Mesnes Park who continue to make this jewel in the crown a well-maintained and safe landscape for all families who attend our great park.
"Also I would like to congratulate all of our four parks that again have been recognised with the Green Flag awards – Alexandra Park, Jubilee Park, Pennington Hall Park and Mesnes Park.”