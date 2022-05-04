As we are entering the warmer seasons and we hopefully get some nice sunny weather, it’s important for many dog owners to make sure that their pets stay hydrated.

Northern Rail’s new dog watering stations have now been made available across 138 staffed stations to keep furry friends well watered when they are on the go.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dogs drinking water at the station provisions.

Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern, said: “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, whether they are human or canine.

“Dogs are welcome on our services and we want to provide the best journey possible for everyone.”

The improvements come as part of Northern’s wider programme of transformation across the rail network.

Northern’s campaign, A Better Way to Go, highlights the work being done by the train operator to improve every step of the customer journey.

A dog drinking water at the pet provisions station

Mr Powles said: “Our A Better Way to Go campaign demonstrates the hard work that has taken place as we continue to transform rail travel in the north, and I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved.”

The campaign, which can be seen in stations, on trains and online, will also cover other improvements made across the network, such as: a new fleet made up of 100 state-of-the-art trains, another 240 trains which have been fully refurbished, industry leading mobility scooter policy, roll-out of bodycam units, improved CCTV onboard and in stations and car park refurbishments.