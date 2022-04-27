Trains are expected to be very busy between Saturday April 30 and Monday May 2 across the Northern network and so the company is advising folk to do their homework before going anywhere.

In addition, engineering work on some routes in Cheshire, Manchester and Cumbria will see some trains replaced by buses, meaning longer travel times on the following routes:

Saturday April 30, buses replace trains between Stalybridge, Ashton-under-Lyne and Guide Bridge for connections to and from Manchester Piccadilly.

CAF/Northern Class 195 - 195103 - Liverpool Lime Street 15/10/18

There will be no buses between Manchester Victoria and Ashton-under-Lyne.

Sunday May 1, buses replace trains between: Carlisle and Maryport, Manchester Victoria, Ashton-under-Lyne and Stalybridge Manchester Piccadilly, Stockport, Macclesfield and Stoke-on-Trent.

Monday May 2, buses replace trains between: Stockport, Macclesfield and Stoke-on-Trent.

Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern, said: “We know the bank holiday provides a great opportunity for people to get out, explore and enjoy all the North of England has to offer.

“We’re doing all we can to prepare for the weekend and are also asking our customers to plan ahead, expect services to be busy, allow extra time for journeys and, where possible, to avoid travelling during the busiest times.”

For full details of Northern’s timetables and the planned engineering work visit: northernrailway.co.uk. Train times can also be checked via National Rail Enquiries.