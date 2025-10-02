DR. BECKMANN GROUP HIRES NEW UK MANAGING DIRECTOR TO LEAD NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH

Experienced FMCG leader, David Shaw aims to build on the company's ambitions for the UK market

Dr. Beckmann Group has announced the appointment of David Shaw as its new managing director for the UK, marking a significant step forward in the brand’s long-term growth ambitions.

Based at the company’s North-west headquarters in Irlam, David took the wheel in September and will play a key role in unlocking new opportunities for the UK business. He will oversee all commercial operations while working closely with international teams to support Dr. Beckmann’s wider global plans.

The appointment comes as Dr. Beckmann celebrates 15 consecutive years of growth in the UK, with David’s leadership an instrumental step in building on this momentum and identifying new opportunities for innovation, category expansion and continued outperformance in the household category.

Nils Beckmann, CEO of Dr. Beckmann Group, said: “We are delighted to have gained such an experienced colleague as David for the UK market, which is so important to us. With his support, we will be able to fully tap into our potential in the UK in the coming years and achieve strong and sustainable growth.”

David brings more than two decades of FMCG experience to the role with senior roles at industry powerhouses under his belt, including Procter & Gamble, Samsung, Sony and most recently Kraft Heinz. Known for driving results and building strong, high-performing teams, he brings a hands-on leadership style and a strong commercial focus to the role.

His arrival comes as the brand continues to grow its presence in the cleaning and laundry category, both in the UK and internationally.

David Shaw, Managing Director at Dr. Beckmann Group UK, said: “I’m excited to join Dr. Beckmann at such a dynamic time. The brand has established a strong foundation in the UK and my focus is to ensure we continue to thrive in this competitive landscape.

“I’m passionate about building consumer obsessed teams, that can leverage category understanding and innovation to drive growth. The UK market is instrumental to Dr. Beckmann Group’s global success and I look forward to collaborating with our talented people and partners to push boundaries and deliver exceptional results.”

As Dr. Beckmann Group sets its sights on the future, David Shaw’s appointment marks another step forward in the company’s ambition to drive innovation and long-term growth.