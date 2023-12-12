Wigan residents sending gifts this Christmas can now choose to use parcel carrier Evri when they visit a Post Office.

For the first time in the Post Office’s 360-year history, a new service allows customers to choose to send their parcel by Evri or Royal Mail.

The partnership means people can send, collect and return Evri parcels over the counter in more than 2,000 Post Office branches, including eight in the borough.

They are: Shevington, Appley Bridge, Land Side in Pennington, Hindley Green, The Centre in Higher Folds, Abram, Beech Hill and Marsh Green.

Marsh Green Post Office is one of eight branches in the borough offering Evri services

Evri customers can hand a parcel to Post Office staff to enter address details and apply a label, rather than using a self-service device.

It is hoped this will encourage people to return to the High Street and reduce the environmental impact of vans making multiple stops.

Chief growth officer David Saenz said: “We’re pleased to give local people more choice and convenience when sending a parcel. Whether you’re sending a Christmas gift to a loved one or selling second-hand items online, we’re committed to delivering a high-quality, cost-effective and reliable service with great quality benefits such as tracking as standard and giving consumers yet another reason to keep using Post Offices, so they remain at the heart of our communities.”

Evri has also announced the last dates for sending a parcel so it can be delivered before Christmas. They are: