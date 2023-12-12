Eight Wigan Post Office branches now offer delivery services by Evri
For the first time in the Post Office’s 360-year history, a new service allows customers to choose to send their parcel by Evri or Royal Mail.
The partnership means people can send, collect and return Evri parcels over the counter in more than 2,000 Post Office branches, including eight in the borough.
They are: Shevington, Appley Bridge, Land Side in Pennington, Hindley Green, The Centre in Higher Folds, Abram, Beech Hill and Marsh Green.
Evri customers can hand a parcel to Post Office staff to enter address details and apply a label, rather than using a self-service device.
It is hoped this will encourage people to return to the High Street and reduce the environmental impact of vans making multiple stops.
Chief growth officer David Saenz said: “We’re pleased to give local people more choice and convenience when sending a parcel. Whether you’re sending a Christmas gift to a loved one or selling second-hand items online, we’re committed to delivering a high-quality, cost-effective and reliable service with great quality benefits such as tracking as standard and giving consumers yet another reason to keep using Post Offices, so they remain at the heart of our communities.”
Evri has also announced the last dates for sending a parcel so it can be delivered before Christmas. They are:
- Tuesday, December 19 – last day for courier collections
- Wednesday, December 20 – send a parcel standard delivery from a ParcelShop by 11am
- Thursday, December 21 – send a parcel next day delivery from a ParcelShop by 11am