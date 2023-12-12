New chairman with 'wealth of experience' takes the helm at mental health trust

A new chairman has been appointed at the trust providing mental health services for patients in Wigan.

Tony Warne will take up the post of chairman at Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (GMMH) from January, taking over from Bill McCarthy.

He has spent more than 40 years working in mental health services, in clinical, managerial and academic roles in the North West, and was most recently the chairman at Stockport NHS Foundation Trust.

He was previously a non-executive director for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals and vice-chairman at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, where he was also vice-chairman on the board of directors.

Mr Warne began his career as a student nurse in Wales before moving into mental health management, which included establishing a young person’s forensic psychiatric facility in Prestwich, Bury.

Moving into academia, he gained a PhD and professorship in mental health care and was the first executive dean at the University of Salford, leading the largest nursing and allied health care professions school in the North West.

He is a professor emeritus at the university and has published a large number of research reports and peer-reviewed journals, presented peer-reviewed papers at conferences in 25 countries, co-edited and authored two books, and has had chapters published in another 18 books.

Mr Warne said: “I’m really pleased to be joining GMMH at this time. Great progress has already been made on the improvement journey and whilst there is still much to do, I’m confident there is a committed, knowledgeable and creative group of colleagues at GMMH who, working with our service users, are well able to meet the challenges and opportunities in front of us.”