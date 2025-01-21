Energy efficient industrial units near completion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six state-of-the-art, highly insulated industrial units are nearing completion at Moss Industrial Estate in Leigh, Greater Manchester, with 50 per cent already pre-let.

The multi-million-pound ‘Grade A’ industrial units, called Centenary Court, total 26,000 sq ft and have been built by GM Property Management.

With flexible layouts to accommodate modern industrial business, the three remaining units range from 3,880 sq ft to 5,000 sq ft and have been built to the highest specification.

As well as being spacious, light and energy efficient, complete with solar panels and electric car charging, all six industrial units have been constructed with high-specification steel portal frames and are highly insulated with noise cancelling materials throughout.

Centenary Court office space, with views across to Pennington Flash.

One of the three available units is already complete and ready to move in, with the remaining two units expected to complete early in 2025. The high-spec units are expected to bring 37 new jobs to the industrial estate.

Centenary Court is in a prime location, with easy access to key transport links, including the M6 and M62 motorways. The site offers convenience, connectivity and building innovation, and is surrounded by green space with Pennington Flash nature reserve on its doorstep.

Neill Wood, managing director of GM Property Management Ltd, said: “These six new units represent the very best of modern industrial units and we are extremely proud of this small but impressive development. With just three units still available, prospective tenants are welcome to come and view the units and have a tour of the site.”

GM Property Management specialises in commercial property management, lettings and refurbishments, offering landlords a full suite of services.

To view any of these units, or have a tour of the estate, please contact Dave Willmore, head of estates, on 01942 671231.