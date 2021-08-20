EU regains taste for Uncle Joe's mint balls

Molten mint ball mixture at the Wm Santus factory

The order is from Danish wholesaler Christiansen & Partners, based in Dragør, on the country’s east coast.

The company imports quality products from all over the world and serves specialty stores, cafés and businesses.

Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls are made by Wigan-based William Santus and Co, a privately-owned traditional sweet company that was established in 1898.

John and Antony Winnard, joint managing directors, said the increased interest from Europe showed that demand for quality and unique brands outweighed the red tape associated with Brexit.

They said: “There are still difficulties to overcome as a result of Brexit but now that things have calmed down a little bit and some of the import and export issues have been resolved, people aren’t bothered if we are in the EU or not, they just want to enjoy our products.

“Christiansen & Partners have been a customer since 2013 but had not ordered for almost two years. We are delighted to have them back.”

The Danish order will see William Santus and Co provide traditional Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls, as well as its sugar-free, dark rum, wildberry gin, apple cider and rhubarb and ginger gin varieties.

It also includes treacle caramel, as well as three varieties from its new ‘Mint with a Hint’ range – berries, liquorice and caramel.