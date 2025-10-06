Evolve appoints Will Clowes as Chief Revenue Officer to power rapid growth

Evolve Business Group, a leading provider of managed network solutions headquartered in Wigan, UK, has announced the strategic appointment of Will Clowes as Chief Revenue Officer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 15 years’ experience spanning business development, customer retention and delivering growth strategies, Will’s background includes senior roles such as Chief Growth Officer/President at amplify5, Sales Director at Creditsafe, and Head of Key Customer Growth at Liberis.

Will’s appointment signals the next stage in Evolve’s ongoing wave of expansion. Marking its 20th anniversary this year, Evolve has grown from a startup to serving household name brands across 12 countries and three continents from its UK headquarters. The company employs over 130 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Backed by BGF in its first ever round of investment in 2024, in 2025 Evolve has expanded its offices, opened a new 6,000 sq ft warehouse, and enhanced employee engagement, including gaining 1 Star Accreditation from Best Companies.

Will Clowes, CRO at Evolve Business Group

Will’s priorities include scaling, streamlining internal processes, and advancing sales and marketing. Since joining, he has turned his focus to recruitment, internal training initiatives, and investment in data and technologies, including CRM and AI.

Will Clowes, CRO at Evolve Business Group, said: “I am excited to join Evolve’s award-winning executive team and complement their significant expertise. Evolve is on an incredible growth journey and in an excellent position. I am delighted to have the opportunity to help take it to the next level with the support of the existing team, as well as our incoming new recruits in key areas.

“My approach centres on empowering the team to make confident decisions even faster, building a positive mindset, and fostering intelligence and data-driven conversations which lead directly to our customers’ success within their target sectors. Evolve’s core values of curiosity, dedication and pace resonate strongly with my leadership style.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Stephenson-Brown, CEO at Evolve Business Group, said: “We are pleased to extend Will a very warm welcome to Evolve. After 20 years of 40% year-on-year organic growth, we are deeply proud of our customer base and experience. Will’s expertise is already supporting us to remain as competitive and agile as ever in a fast-paced digital market.

“With his proven track record in both private equity-backed companies and entrepreneurial ventures, I am confident Will’s appointment will propel our next phase of growth.”