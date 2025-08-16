Thousands of pounds have been raised for charity after a former Wigan golf pro took up his clubs again for a marathon four rounds in a single day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it’s a good job that Lee Dalgleish is as good as he is at the sport, otherwise he might have run out of daylight – even at this time of year.

For it took a brutal 15 and a half hours for him to finish all 72 hole and so complete his mission for Wigan Youth Zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By day he is the head of commercial at Heaton Group, the organisation that is turning the former Eckersley’s Mills at Wigan Pier into the urban village called The Cotton Works.

Lee Dalgleish striding purposefully up yet another fairway

But in a previous life he was a professional golfer for the best part of 20 years, playing on the European Challenge Tour and Asian Tour.

And so he called on those skills for his gruelling challenge at Hindley Hall Golf Club where he was supporting the Youth Zone on behalf of Team Wigan and Leigh.

He said: “The day was amazing, weather fantastic, company great and in the end it was just a very long day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I arrived at just before 5am when it was still dark and teed off at just before 5.30am with members of the Greenmount Projects team.

Lee Dalgleish (front) with some of those who joined him on his epic four rounds of golf in a day

"I took two 15-minute breaks all day and eventually walked off the green on the 72nd hole at 8.55pm, with local members from the Hindley Hall club, Les Edwardson and Stephen Tarbuck.

"It was exhausting but very satisfying.

“We hope to raise between £5k and £6k for the youth zone, which will be an amazing amount and go towards helping the young adults of our borough.”

The fund-raiser was boosted by Daggy’s Birdie Sponsorship Package which awarded £50 for each birdie Lee sank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the end he managed 16 birdies plus one eagle, so raising an extra £900. Stuart Howarth from Infinite Schools supported this.

Lee added: “I felt extremely proud of what I achieved and can’t thank enough the sponsors for supporting me on the day.

"WYZ is extremely close to my heart as I’m chair of the development committee in my spare time and love supporting them throughout the year with various activities.”

There is still a chance to donate via Lee’s JustGiving page.