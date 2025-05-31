Civic will feature a raft of sustainability features, such as smart, high-efficiency lighting to reduce energy consumption and tripled glazed windows, with a targeted EPC A rating and be BREEAM ‘excellent’ – viewed as the gold standard for best practice in sustainable design. The introduction of the gardens and planting will also see biodiversity at the site increased five times over.
Capital&Centric is aiming to open the building by mid-July. For further details on the project read here.
CIVIC
Development director Martin Crews and head of work and social Anthony Powell, on the roof terrace.
CIVIC
Exterior of the building the former Wigan Civic Centre, Millgate, Wigan.
CIVIC
Update on the Capital & Centric workspace and co-working project, transforming the former Wigan Civic Centre, Millgate, Wigan.
CIVIC
Co-working space looking down to the area which will be a cafe bar.
