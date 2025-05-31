Exclusive pictures of Wigan's almost completed Civic hub

By Michelle Adamson
Published 31st May 2025, 04:55 BST
We were invited for an exclusive look around the former Wigan Civic centre, Millgate, Wigan, as Capital&Centric is close to completing the transformation of an abandoned 1970s building, restoring as much of the original modernist structure as possible to create a modern workspace and co-working hub with cafe bar, outdoor seating, chill-out areas, gym, mini-cinema and roof terrace.

Civic will feature a raft of sustainability features, such as smart, high-efficiency lighting to reduce energy consumption and tripled glazed windows, with a targeted EPC A rating and be BREEAM ‘excellent’ – viewed as the gold standard for best practice in sustainable design. The introduction of the gardens and planting will also see biodiversity at the site increased five times over.

Capital&Centric is aiming to open the building by mid-July. For further details on the project read here.

1. CIVIC

from left, Development director Martin Crews and head of work and social Anthony Powell, on the roof terrace. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

2. CIVIC

Exterior of the building the former Wigan Civic Centre, Millgate, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

3. CIVIC

Update on the Capital & Centric workspace and co-working project, transforming the former Wigan Civic Centre, Millgate, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. CIVIC

Co-working space looking down to the area which will be a cafe bar. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

