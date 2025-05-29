Work under way to complete new Wigan workspace

By Sian Jones
Published 29th May 2025, 15:45 BST

Work on a new workspace in Wigan is nearing completion ahead of its opening this summer.

The former 1970s Civic Centre on Millgate is being transformed by social developer Capital&Centric, working in partnership with Wigan Council, into a hub for innovation and collaboration.

It used to accommodate council offices, but since the rejuvenation of Wigan Town Hall and the creation of the Life Centre, there has no longer been a municipal need for the place.

The civic centre was also for public service use as well as being used as the location for ITV’s Morecambe-based crime drama The Bay where it was dressed up as a police station.

From left, Development director Martin Crews and head of work and social Anthony Powell
From left, Development director Martin Crews and head of work and social Anthony Powell
But has stood empty for several years until now.

Alongside the high-spec workspaces, Civic will be packed with communal facilities from a gym and mini-cinema, to chill-out lounges and a relaxing roof terrace for tenants.

There will also be spaces for the public to enjoy, including a new café bar complete with a spill-out terrace for when the sun’s shining, as well as outdoor seating spots along Millgate.

Head of work and social Anthony Powell admires the views from the roof terrace
Head of work and social Anthony Powell admires the views from the roof terrace

Before work began, the Civic Centre was quite a dark and cold space and had issues due to it being left empty for so long.

Now the building is light throughout with Capital&Centric protecting and restoring as much of the original modernist structure as possible, including the iconic concrete grid structure as well as keeping the same flooring in the stairways and repairing the existing window frames.

Civic will feature a raft of sustainability features, such as smart, high-efficiency lighting to reduce energy consumption and tripled glazed windows, with a targeted EPC A rating and be BREEAM ‘excellent’ – viewed as the gold standard for best practice in sustainable design.

Development director Nick Crews said: “”We’ve thought quite hard about sustainability, not just in terms of doing energy efficient things to the building itself which we are but also thinking about materials and how we actually use the building.

Update on the Capital & Centric workspace and co-working project, transforming the former Wigan Civic Centre, Millgate, Wigan.
Update on the Capital & Centric workspace and co-working project, transforming the former Wigan Civic Centre, Millgate, Wigan.

"As an example, exposing the concrete soffit and similarly with the floor there is a concrete screed going everywhere, so there is probably a bit more embodied carbon going in day one but then the idea is in around 50 years time that screed never gets replaced.

"In reality you’re not getting carpet pulled in and out and I suppose from a management and maintenance perspective, you haven’t got the replacement, repair and upgrading, so that’s the level we’re thinking about.

"A big thing that we’re pushing is in a lot of the ground floor and some upper units we have created external doorways, so the office suites are accessed externally rather than through a corridor, meaning it is super efficient so all of the space is office space rather than inefficient corridors.”

Electric vehicle charging points and cycle storage will be provided to encourage active travel and improve air quality in Wigan’s centre.

The introduction of the gardens and planting will also see biodiversity at the site increased five times over.

Capital&Centric are aiming to open the building by mid-July.

