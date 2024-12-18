A much-loved family-friendly restaurant chain is set to open a Wigan branch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hickory’s Smokehouse - due to be created at Standish’s Charnley Arms - is set to launch in the spring.

The company behind the Southern American restaurant has applied for planning permission to refurbish the Almond Brook Road building, adding the distinctive design of the popular smokehouse chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hickory’s brand is from the company that runs Greene King, owner of the Charnley.

Charnley Arms is set to be turned into a Hickory's Smokehouse

They want to renovate and modify the building - which was once the site of the infamous Henry Africa’s - with the creation of an entrance lobby, kitchen dry store, terrace and infilling of existing veranda, timber cladding/horizontal boarding to elevations, weather vane, additional parking, accessible parking spaces and landscaping.

The Charnley Arms, which had been operating as a Hungry Horse, closed its doors on Sunday (December 15).

Work can start on refurbishing the building before the new additions are agreed and the restaurant to due to launch next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loved for its “legendary welcome and super-authentic BBQ classics” at sites including Poynton, Wilmslow and Preston, it'll be the first time the brand has ventured into Greater Manchester.

The menu is packed with classic smokehouse dishes such as ribs, brisket and pulled pork all smoked low ‘n’ slow in their specially imported smokers sitting along with a selection of signature steaks, burgers and other main courses.

When it took over Hickory’s in 2022, Greene King announced its intention to grow it into a national dining brand "to accelerate the national roll out of the Hickory’s brand beyond its North West heartland, with significant growth over time by optimising Greene King assets”.