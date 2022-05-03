The former child star is set to visit Grant’s Bulldog Forge on Darlington Street East on a date yet to be fixed next month.

There, he will chat to customers and local residents with the chance for someone to win a place at the breakfast table with him in the shop’s cafe.

It is intended the statue would be based on the character of Billy Casper and his kestrel Kes

Bradley shot to fame in the classoic 1969 film directed by Ken Loach, which was based on the 1968 novel, A Kestrel for a Knave, written by the author Barry Hines.

Kes is set in South Yorkshire in the sixties and follows the story of Billy, a 15-year-old boy who comes from a dysfunctional working-class family and is considered a “hopeless case” at school.

But he discovers his own private means of fulfillment when he adopts a fledgling kestrel and proceeds to train it in the art of falconry which helps change his outlook in life.

The movie also starred Leigh-born actor Colin Welland.

The Film director of the Film Kes, Ken Loach and Dai Bradley (left) who played Billy Casper in the film.

Store owner Grant Adamson said: “He’ll be coming to visit us and we’ll be running a competition where some people will win the chance to be able to sit and have breakfast with him.

“After that he’ll be in the shop signing autographs, telling some tales and having a chat with everyone.”