Massive naked golden statue gets plenty of attention on its return to Wigan

The unmissable, large figure of a nude man has been erected in the car park outside Bulldog Forge, a furniture shop of obscurities and accessories on Darlington Street East, Ince.

Bulldog Forge owner Grant Adamson said: “He belongs to the owner of the site and it’s a bit of advertisement for the shop.

A 40ft gold statue of a naked Greek god has appeared on Manchester Road, Ince, near Darlington Street.

“We just want to let people know that we are here and get people talking and having a laugh.

“The landlord really likes what I’ve done with the building. Last week he told me it was coming. Then, it just kind of appeared overnight by surprise.

“I’ve posted some pictures on my Facebook page where I’ve had quite a few comments, a lot of likes and shares.

“One person told us that while they’re stuck in traffic, all they can see is ‘a big golden bottom’.

“I thought, ‘well wait until you’re going back down the other side of the road!’

"Everyone seems happy that he’s here though and it’s proved a popular topic for conversation and interest.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has had its impact on us, as it has with other businesses, with all the lockdowns we had, so we really need all the help we can get as we recover from it.”

The icon has also been a source of entertainment for the passing traffic.

One Wigan motorist said: "It's tacky, it's awful but I laugh out loud every time I see it. It's going to divide Wigan."

It is not the first time the statue has randomly popped up in Wigan.

The last time was in 2017, when it proudly stood on the car park outside Titan Floor Specialists, on Wigan Road, Landgate, and it made quite a stir among residents then.

It was first used around the country in 2000 to promote the Hollywood blockbuster film Gladiator, starring Russell Crowe, before it was purchased a number of years ago to retire from its Hollywood career and move to its new home in Wigan.