Wigan’s hot new weekend destination, Feast at The Mills, officially opened to the public last month and independent street food vendors are celebrating with their own takes on a local classic: the Wigan kebab.

Visitors to Feast at The Mills – at the rapidly evolving Eckersley Mills complex near Wigan Pier – have been excited to try dishes, including the Wiganer Calzone from Dough So Good which includes mushy peas and a Mama P’s meat and potato pie topped with gravy, the Wigan Gyros Wrap from Christakis also featuring a meat and potato pie, a meat and potato bao bun from Dim Yum Street Food and Hastie’s Crispy Chicken’s Wigan Warrior - crispy chicken, steak and ale pie, served with a side of gravy.

TikTok creator Jonti Richardson-Jones whose videos have 1.7m likes rated his dishes a 10/10 in his review of Feast at The Mills, citing the Wigan Warrior burger as his favourite.

Some of the food on offer at Feast at the Mills

Together with The Old Bank offering coffee, teas and cakes plus two bars around the venue offering craft beer and cocktails, Feast at The Mills has been hailed a success by Heaton Group, the business behind the venue.

Live music and DJs set the atmosphere each weekend from the Casino Shed – a dedicated live performance stage.

Celebrating the original features of the industrial site, visitors have been wowed by the transformation of the space into an indoor-outdoor venue, which can be experienced in all weathers.

Open every Friday from 5pm to midnight and on Saturday from noon to midnight and Sunday from noon til late, Feast at The Mills is the first of its kind for Wigan and will be open through to the end of this year.

The Warrior by Hasties

Alex McCulloch, Development Manager at Heaton Group, said: “We are thrilled with how well received Feast at The Mills has been – there is a real buzz about the place and it’s great to see the Eckersley Mill site brought to life and filled with visitors from the local area and beyond.

"Our street food vendors creating their own Wigan kebabs has been fantastic and a playful nod to our local heritage.”