Famous Wigan sweet company to be honoured with 125th anniversary exhibition

Wigan is to be given the chance to celebrate a proud local institution and explore how a greengrocer’s side-line became a global phenomenon.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Discover how the Santus family created one of confectionery’s best-known characters and toffees, and took a taste of Wigan around the world with Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls.

The Dorning Street-based company is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year and so the council is laying on a special exhibition at the Museum of Wigan Life on Library Street.

Antony Winnard demonstrates what is thought to be the world's oldest humbug machine, which is going on display at the Museum of Wigan LifeAntony Winnard demonstrates what is thought to be the world's oldest humbug machine, which is going on display at the Museum of Wigan Life
Antony Winnard demonstrates what is thought to be the world's oldest humbug machine, which is going on display at the Museum of Wigan Life
It will run from later this month until February next year (the museum being opened from 10am to 4pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays.

John Winnard, co-director of Wm Santus and Co which makes the sweets, said: “This is a chance to get up close to never-before-seen objects and learn how the perfect mint ball is made.

"We particularly think that schools will be interested in showing their pupils a fun and fascinating slice of local history.”

