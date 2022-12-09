He will visit Leigh’s Spinning Gate shopping centre from Thursdays to Sundays during December.

Joining him on Saturday, December 17 will be Mrs Christmas, who will hand out free chocolates to shoppers.

There will be free visits to Father Christmas

Their visits are part of celebrations at the mall, which is lit up with thousands of lights and a Christmas tree.

On Saturdays there will be strolling entertainment and gift wrapping services from 11am to 3pm, in exchange for donations to charity Compassion In Action.

There will also be carol singing, extended opening hours and free parking at weekends and after 3pm on weekdays.