Father Christmas travels from Lapland to meet children as Leigh's shopping centre gets festive
Father Christmas is taking a break from preparing his sleigh to meet youngsters in the borough.
He will visit Leigh’s Spinning Gate shopping centre from Thursdays to Sundays during December.
Joining him on Saturday, December 17 will be Mrs Christmas, who will hand out free chocolates to shoppers.
Their visits are part of celebrations at the mall, which is lit up with thousands of lights and a Christmas tree.
On Saturdays there will be strolling entertainment and gift wrapping services from 11am to 3pm, in exchange for donations to charity Compassion In Action.
There will also be carol singing, extended opening hours and free parking at weekends and after 3pm on weekdays.
Manager Karen Cox said: “We love spreading the Christmas cheer here at Spinning Gate. With the current cost-of-living crisis, it is more important than ever to provide our shoppers with free events and entertainment. We love watching our shoppers faces light up as they are greeted with our huge 60ft Christmas tree.”