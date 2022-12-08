News you can trust since 1853
Gardening team recognised for their hard work at one of Wigan's beautiful parks

The green-fingered team behind one of Wigan’s most popular parks has been recognised.

By Gaynor Clarke
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 8:15am

Wigan Central councillors decided to give the Heart of the Community Award to the gardening team at Mesnes Park to honour their contribution.

Coun George Davies said they had produced “outstanding work”, particularly with the displays of flowers.

Mesnes Park's gardening team has received the Heart of the Community Award
He presented the award to the team, watched by members of the Friends of Mesnes Park.

The award came just months after Mesnes Park kept its Green Flag for the seventh year in a row.

It has long been regarded as one of Wigan’s jewels-in-the crown, having been created in the Victorian era from fields which used to be home to cricket matches.

Several years ago it was awarded more than £6m in Lottery funding which led to the restoration of the pavilion, bandstand, Sharp-Powell statue and the waterfall, plus the recreation of the Coalbrookdale fountain which had been absent for generations.

