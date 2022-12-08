Gardening team recognised for their hard work at one of Wigan's beautiful parks

Wigan Central councillors decided to give the Heart of the Community Award to the gardening team at Mesnes Park to honour their contribution.

Coun George Davies said they had produced “outstanding work”, particularly with the displays of flowers.

Mesnes Park's gardening team has received the Heart of the Community Award

He presented the award to the team, watched by members of the Friends of Mesnes Park.

It has long been regarded as one of Wigan’s jewels-in-the crown, having been created in the Victorian era from fields which used to be home to cricket matches.