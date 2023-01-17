News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Father-daughter duo open pole therapy studio in Wigan township

A father and daughter have opened a new Wigan pole fitness studio aimed as much at improving mental wellbeing as bodies .

By Sian Jones
6 hours ago - 2 min read

Tony McAleavy and Shannon Fitzgerald have been taking part in this form of exercise for five years and have taught at various places in Salford.

The pair have now opened a multi-purpose studio on Garswood Street in Ashton, which focuses on both physical and mental health.

Hide Ad

Tony said: “We worked at a few other places teaching pole and acro like in dirty dancing.

Tony McAleavy and daughter Shannon Fitzgerald have opened a pole fitness and wellbeing centre, offering Pole Therapy sessions at The Studio Fitness Centre
Most Popular

"We then went into lockdown and started doing things online while we tried to find the right place at the right money because places in Ashton are so expensive.

"We’ve set up here and it’s been really good.

Hide Ad

"We’ve had some help that we are really grateful for.

"We’d like to thank Kieran Bowe, Jay from Fitworks gym equipment, Paul from Signism and Micheala and Mike from Pall Mall carpets. They have all made our vision happen.”

Hide Ad
The Studio Fitness Centre
Read More
RETRO: Wigan's 1997 news in pictures
Hide Ad

“A lot of people get the wrong impression of pole and we want to change that.

"You don’t have to be great to start, you just have to start to be great.”

Hide Ad

Despite offering a variety of fitness classes, the pair consider The Studio to be more a wellness centre rather just solely based on fitness.

They are hoping that at some point in the near future to offer a pole therapy session once a week which will be free.

Hide Ad

Tony said: “Most of our students from the other places struggled with their mental health, had eating disorders or fell in love with the wrong person.

"When they come to us they get respite for an hour.

Hide Ad

"Apparently when we hang people upside down on these poles for an hour it makes them forget all their worries!

"Before lockdown at the old place, we were in talks with Bolton and Salford council about sending referrals for those with mental health problems.

Hide Ad

"Our studio is like a safe haven.

“We will be offering a pole therapy class on either a Tuesday or Thursday morning and that class will be free.

Hide Ad

"We never want money to be an issue so people can come and try it out and see how it goes.

"If people don’t feel up to it, they can still come for a brew and a chat.”

Hide Ad

For more information visit The Studio on Facebook

AshtonWiganSalford