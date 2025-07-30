Finalists Announced for Wigan Borough Business Awards 2025

Wigan Borough Business Awards is proud to reveal the outstanding businesses and individuals who have been named as Finalists for the 2025 awards. The awards, which take place on Saturday 27th September 2025 at The Brick Community Stadium, celebrate the ambition, innovation, and determination of businesses and entrepreneurs across Wigan Borough, showcasing the incredible contribution they make to the local economy and community.

This year saw a record number of entries across all categories, reflecting the strength and diversity of businesses operating in the borough. Over the past few weeks, a panel of independent judges has carefully reviewed all submissions before meeting shortlisted entrants for face-to-face interviews to hear their stories first-hand.

The standard of entries this year has been exceptional," said Steve Critchley, Head Judge for 2025. "We’ve seen such passion, creativity, and resilience from businesses right across the borough. As an independent judging panel, we review every entry thoroughly and meet with shortlisted businesses face‑to‑face to ensure a fair, transparent process that truly reflects the breadth of talent we have here in the borough. Congratulations to all our finalists. You should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved, and we look forward to celebrating with you on awards night!"

This year’s categories include Startup Business of the Year, Technology & Innovation, Charity of the Year, Manufacturer of the Year, and more, recognising businesses of all shapes, sizes, and sectors.

The winners in each category will be announced at a glittering awards evening, bringing together hundreds of business leaders and guests for a night of networking, celebration, and plenty of fun.

Wigan Borough Business Awards is organised by the teams behind two of Wigan Borough’s largest networking groups, Professionals of Wigan (POW) and Fubhub, and is supported by a host of local sponsors, including this year’s Headline Sponsor Calisen, who help make the event possible. We are incredibly excited for the awards evening, which is once again set to be the biggest business celebration of the year!

For a full list of Finalists or for more information about the awards, visit: www.wiganboroughbusinessawards.co.uk