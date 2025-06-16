Firm to offer free will to Wigan folk

Published 16th Jun 2025, 20:23 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 14:11 BST
Insurance broker, Your Protection People, is offering locals a complimentary will, worth £140.

Your Protection People, has been doing a lot of work in and around Wigan with NHS workers and sports clubs, like St Patrick’s RLFC, offering a free written will worth £140.

The company says it would now like to open this up to all residents of Wigan.

Visit the website for more information. https://yourprotectionpeopleuk.co.uk/complimentary-will. When asked where the referral has come from, type “Wigan.”

