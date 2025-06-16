Free will

Insurance broker, Your Protection People, is offering locals a complimentary will, worth £140.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your Protection People, has been doing a lot of work in and around Wigan with NHS workers and sports clubs, like St Patrick’s RLFC, offering a free written will worth £140.

The company says it would now like to open this up to all residents of Wigan.

Visit the website for more information. https://yourprotectionpeopleuk.co.uk/complimentary-will. When asked where the referral has come from, type “Wigan.”