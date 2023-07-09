News you can trust since 1853
First in a new series of bitesize business and networking events to be held in Wigan

A spin-off from the successful and inaugural Believe in Business Festival aims to give a new platform to Wigan employers.
By Charles Graham
Published 9th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 16:19 BST

The Business Consortium is putting together a series of bitesize events to support firms throughout the year.

They will focus on key themes, with the first exploring how someone can harness networking to grow their business.

A flashback to the Believe in Business festivalA flashback to the Believe in Business festival
In this first event – which takes place at Stephenson’s Solicitors on Waterside Drive, Wigan, between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday July 13 – attendees will also have the opportunity to share with the Business Consortium which themes are important to their business and help shape future bitesize events.

The consortium is a group of local businesses that are working together to bring opportunities for Wigan enterprises.

Working alongside Wigan Council and local partner organisations, the organisation is open to all businesses and new members are always welcome.

Sue France from the Business ConsortiumSue France from the Business Consortium
