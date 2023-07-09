The Business Consortium is putting together a series of bitesize events to support firms throughout the year.

They will focus on key themes, with the first exploring how someone can harness networking to grow their business.

A flashback to the Believe in Business festival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this first event – which takes place at Stephenson’s Solicitors on Waterside Drive, Wigan, between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday July 13 – attendees will also have the opportunity to share with the Business Consortium which themes are important to their business and help shape future bitesize events.

The consortium is a group of local businesses that are working together to bring opportunities for Wigan enterprises.

Working alongside Wigan Council and local partner organisations, the organisation is open to all businesses and new members are always welcome.

Sign up here.