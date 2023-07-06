Serial Wigan flasher who stalked women in a car has avoided an immediate jail term

Courtney Havill approached his victims in a car in various locations in Wigan, while naked from the waist down.

When he had their attention, he looked them in the eye as he performed a lewd act.

Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court

It was on October 2 2021 at 11am he approached the first woman, who was in her 20s, in his silver Audi on School Lane atHaigh Woodland Park, and asked her for directions. When she looked into the car, she saw he was not wearing any trousers or underwear and was touching himself as he spoke to her.

On October 23 the same year at 4pm he stopped a second woman, who was in her 40s, in his Audi as she walked along Aspinall Road in Standish, he asked her for directions while not wearing any lower clothing and pleasuring himself.

On March 8 2022 at 11.45pm he followed a third woman, who was in her 20s, in her car from traffic lights at the junction of Wigan Road and Cale Lane, New Springs.

He flashed his car lights until she pulled over. He then walked over to her car, opened her passenger door and sat in the passenger seat. He was not wearing any lower clothing. He took her phone and put his snapchat details into it, asked her for a kiss, and started touching himself. She told him to leave, and he got out of the car. He later apologised to her via snapchat.

On September 9 2022 at 9.30pm Havill was in a parked BMW with no lights on Shevington Lane in Shevington, Wigan. As the fourth woman, in her 40s, walked past the car, he put the internal light and as he looked at her, he touched himself. She tried to take a photo of the car, but he drove away at speed.

Each women described the man as in his 20s with curly ginger hair.

When he was identified and interviewed by police, Havill – of Cedar Drive in Hindley - gave several false alibis stating he was at work or in another location at the time of the offences, but this was quickly disproved. He also claimed it must be a case of mistaken identity but the cars he has using to commit these offences are registered to him.

Today (July 6) Havill was sentenced at Manchester magistrates to 52 weeks in custody, suspended for two years, with a Horizons Programme Requirement and 20 rehabilitation days. He must pay a total of £500 compensation.

He was also issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order with a condition that he must keep police notified of any vehicle he owns or drives and he must sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years.

Philippa Jones, senior Crown prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “Courtney Havill carried out a series of extremely alarming offences by targeting females who were alone in public places and exposed himself to them.

"He initially denied being responsible for the offences and provided false alibis, but when faced with the overwhelming evidence, he was left with no other option than to plead guilty.

"Every woman should feel free and safe to go about their daily business, including driving or walking alone, without fear of harassment or sexual offences.