Social impact developer Capital&Centric has released a new image showcasing inside Wigan’s newest workspace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former 1970s Civic Centre on Millgate is being transformed by the developer, working in partnership with Wigan Council, into a hub for innovation and collaboration.

The new image reveals the modern, industrial vibe with exposed concrete, contemporary furniture and feature windows flooding the spaces with light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building was used as council offices until it closed in 2018 and the developer is protecting and restoring as much of the original modernist structure as possible, including the iconic concrete grid structure.

Capital&Centric has released a new image showcasing inside Wigan’s newest workspace

Since then, it’s laid empty aside from being used as the location for ITV’s Morecambe-based crime drama The Bay where it was dressed up as a police station.

Alongside the high-spec workspaces, Civic will be packed with communal facilities from a gym and mini cinema, to chill-out lounges and a relaxing roof terrace.

There will also be spaces for the public to enjoy, including a new café bar complete with a spill-out terrace for when the sun’s shining, as well as outdoor seating spots along Millgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Civic is set to feature a raft of sustainability features, such as smart, high-efficiency lighting to reduce energy consumption and tripled glazed windows, with a targeted EPC A rating.

Electric vehicle charging points and cycle storage will be provided to encourage active travel and improve air quality in Wigan’s centre.

The introduction of the gardens and planting will also see biodiversity at the site increased five times over.

John Moffat, joint managing director at Capital&Centric, said: “Long gone are the days of demolishing buildings like the Civic Centre and starting again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, we’re celebrating its history with the exposed concrete inside echoing the brutalist architecture.

"Not only does this give the workspaces loads of character and a really industrial vibe it’s a big win for sustainability.

"As well as saving tons of embodied carbon the smart tech used inside will also reduce operating emissions.

“We’re looking to curate a community of likeminded innovators, start-ups and creatives, with the spaces designed to promote collaboration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The building is going to be a huge part of Wigan’s regeneration story so if you’re interested in being part of it then get in touch.”

Planning approval for the building’s revamp was granted earlier this year and Capital&Centric is going all out to get the works done within just a few months.

The first spaces will be ready for use from summer 2025.

Workspaces are now available to reserve from single desks to large, open suites.

Businesses interested in relocating to Civic can register at: https://www.capitalandcentric.com/civic