A family tragedy before they were even born has inspired a Wigan brother and sister to launch a festive and heartwarming charity scheme.

Niall and Laila Boyers from Orrell never knew their uncle Chris Rosewell, who took his own life almost 14 years ago.

But the 11 and four-year-old siblings have been moved by stories of him and have now set up a regular little factory at home making “reindeer food” and selling it to raise money for the mental health charity Mind.

The small bags of food, comprising edible glitter ordered off the internet mixed with hundreds and thousands and porridge oats, have been proving so popular that they have been struggling to keep up with the manufacturing process!

Laila and Niall Boyers hard at work making reindeer food

At the time of writing they had already sold more than 70 bags, including a bulk order from school, at £1.50 apiece.

Parents Siobhan and Ian say they are very proud of their enterprising youngsters.

Teacher Siobhan, to whom Chris was brother, said: “They really have thrown themselves into the work and have got off to a great start of hitting the £200 target for Mind."

Tragic Chris Rosewell took his own life in Lanzarote 14 years ago

Of Chris, she said: “He was 33 when he took his own life in Lanzarote.

"We don’t know what happened. He was a typical happy-go-lucky, class clown, life-and-soul-of-the-party guy; girls liked him and lads liked him. He did bodybuilding and looked after himself.

"But it turned out that his steel armour had cracks in it. He did not tell anyone that he was emotionally struggling. There was an inquest which recorded a death by hanging and there were no drugs or alcohol involved and it was a suicide verdict.

"That is the only closure we’ve got and it had a profound effect on me. We have only just started discussing it with our son. We always used to say Chris ‘died of a broken heart.

"We are telling Niall ‘nothing is permanent. If you are not happy with something you can change it and if you are worried about something, talk about it with someone: don’t bottle it up.

"Niall is very mature and has adopted this approach.

"I am very proud of him and consider that a little win for Chris.”

To get some reindeer food, visit Siobhan Louise’s Facebook page.