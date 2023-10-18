Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flourish Fostering, which has been rated as “outstanding” by Ofsted, will now operate in the borough and across Greater Manchester, following success in other parts of the UK.

The service initially launched in Kent three years ago and will now help some of the most vulnerable children in the north of England.

Recent statistics show that out of the 80,000 looked-after children in the UK, more than 30,000 are located in the areas that Flourish Fostering is expanding to.

Mark Taylor and Kath Hamblett from Flourish Fostering

The organisation helps match children and young people who have been significantly harmed by traumatic experiences with loving, safe homes where they can thrive.

It is actively recruiting foster parents in Wigan and across the region to support these youngsters.

Kath Hamblett, registered manager for the new service, has been a foster parent, a qualified teacher and social worker, with experience working in residential care settings.

She said: “I am really looking forward to expanding this service and finding the best foster parents that the north of England has to offer. We are a small team with some big experience, and our way of fostering children – where we support vulnerable children and provide in-depth training – matched with our expertise, is going to do a lot of good.”

Mark Taylor, a third generation foster parent and operations manager for the northern service, with experience in private and public sector fostering, said: “I am privileged to be joining Flourish Fostering North at the start of its journey, knowing that the team’s philosophy and values strongly resonate with my own.

“It is an added bonus that I am able to work alongside Kath, who I have known and worked alongside for over 30 years. We can’t wait to meet more foster parents throughout the north of the UK.”

The organisation supports foster parents to achieve qualifications for their new career looking after children, as well as experienced foster parents wanting to expand their knowledge.