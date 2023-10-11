Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers of Haigh Woodland parkrun – a free, timed 5k held every Saturday at the park – are encouraging runners, walkers and volunteers to wear red at this weekend’s event.

It can be anything from a red parkrun milestone T-shirt to a football or rugby shirt, as long as it is red.

The event is being filled with the colour to support Wigan Youth Zone's Paint The Borough Red campaign and fund-raisers from the centre will be taking part in parkrun for the first time.

The youth zone is aiming to raise £10,000 to support 10 vulnerable young people over the next six months through its mentoring programme, which could be brought to an end otherwise as its four-and-a-half years of funding comes to an end.

People across the borough are being invited to take on all sorts of activities based on the colour red to help raise money, such as wearing red clothes to school or work, baking and selling red cakes or getting covered in red slime.

Haigh Woodland parkrun is open to people of all abilities and sees participants run or walk 5km through Haigh Woodland Park, supported by an army of volunteers.

It starts at 9am on Saturday and is free to take part, but people are encouraged to register in advance at www.parkrun.org.uk/haighwoodland/