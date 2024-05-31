Getting prom-ready for less in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s the time of year when parents splash out a small fortune on one special night.

Prom season has come around again, and this means Year 11 students will be getting ready to look the part.

These leavers’ events often involve spending high amounts of money on transport, hair, and make-up, but the costliest thing of all is the outfit.

Luxury dresses can set people back hundreds of pounds, which many do not find feasible since they will likely only be worn once.

Daffodils Dreams volunteer Marie Pocock shows off the store's wide range of prom clothing.

Local companies are working hard to make the cost of prom cheaper through their sales of second-hand, yet prime condition, suits and dresses.

Daffodils Dreams, located on Wallgate in Wigan, is an organisation helping children have the best start to their lives and reach their full potential, through the provision of clothing and opportunities.

Their boutique funds this life-changing support and is currently stocking new and gently used promwear for a fraction of the usual prices.

The community interest company hopes to alleviate some of the monetary pressures and ensure that every child can celebrate their prom in style.

Daffodils Dreams stock a variety of prom dresses, suits, and footwear for low prices.

Families who are struggling financially are encouraged to speak with their school staff, who can refer them to Daffodils Dreams.

Each of these children is invited into the boutique to enjoy a free shopping experience where they can choose their perfect outfit.

For those who do not qualify for a referral, they offer a variety of dresses from £5 to £30 and suits between £5 and £10.

Their goal is to ensure that no one feels the need to get into debt for their child's prom.

Maureen Holcroft, founder and CEO, says: “Daffodils Dreams has been proudly supporting children attending their proms for the past four years.

“We firmly believe that every child should have the opportunity to experience their prom, regardless of their family's financial situation.

“Prom is a significant milestone, and the costs associated with it can be overwhelming for many families.”

Affordable formalwear, including elegant shoes, can also be found at Wigan and Leigh Hospice’s 10 shops across the borough.

The hospice gives end of life care and support and raises money through its sales of clothing, furniture, and other goods.

Those with pre-loved dresses and suits can donate them to the stores to give someone else the prom experience they deserve.

Rebuild with Hope, in the Grand Arcade, is another provider of prom-worthy pieces.

The charity provides job opportunities and support for ex-offenders to help integrate them back into the local community.

Their Wigan outlet stocks stylish brands at reasonable prices, perfect for those teens wanting to look the part at their end-of-year celebration.