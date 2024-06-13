Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been a decade in the making, but this weekend Leigh Spinners’ Mill celebrates a landmark opening, completing the first phase of a mammoth restoration and rejuvenation project.

The former cotton mill was largely derelict when the Leigh Building Preservation Trust (LBPT) began regenerating it in 2014 and over the years it has gradually become host to dozens of independent businesses and organisations across four of Mill 2's floors.

With affordable rents a key part of the enterprise’s success story so far, its features already include an independent cinema, music studio, art gallery, museum, gym and record shop.

The Spinners Mill project has been 10 years in the making

And now the trust is preparing to launch the fifth and final floor with a “Grand Opening” event on Saturday June 15.

Latest tenants include Clothears Costumes and Props, Hive and Honey farm, Neon Lights and Stat magazine.

A massive 78 businesses are now going to be open in the mill for guests to visit or enjoy taster sessions, which will also involve Maker's Market stalls and the mill's grand heritage museum.

Greater Manchester Mayor and former Leigh MP Andy Burnham will open the event and LBPT trustees Jo Platt and Paul Costello will also give speeches to mark the occasion.

Bedford High School band is to perform live to entertain guests.

Mr Costello said: “It is so exciting to finally open all five floors of Leigh Spinners Mill.

"The trust has overcome numerous issues over the years and look forward to celebrating the opening with the Leigh community.“There is something for every one at Leigh spinners mill from artists, musicians,social enterprises, heritage, commercial businesses and sport providers.”

And mill general manager Jo Platt added: “I am so proud of everyone involved in the Leigh Spinners Mill project over the last four years.

"From the board of trustees, tenants, volunteers, and contractors, to finally complete Floor 5, complete with a second lift and a floor full of tenants, is a testament to the hard work that everyone has put in.

"It highlights the immense talent we have here in Leigh and its surroundings.

“I hope that the general public enjoys the launch and visiting the array of businesses and organisations based here at the mill."

But the work doesn’t stop with this completion ceremony because now the focus will turn to regenerating Mill One and there are plenty of businesses said to be waiting in the wings.

The event runs from 9am to 4pm.

Jo Platt is standing for the Labour Party in the forthcoming general election.